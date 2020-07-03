Prince Harry goes bike-riding at Malibu beach sans security: Pictures inside

Prince Harry goes bike-riding at Malibu beach sans security: See pictures

Prince Harry has been liking his new-found freedom in Los Angeles, as he was seen enjoying a bike-riding at the Malibu beach recently.

As revealed by bystanders, the Duke of Sussex was biking solo at Surfrider Beach in Malibu on Tuesday, without any bodyguards around.



"Harry was biking at Surfrider Beach aka First Point, where you see the surfers come in. He was alone, had a white biking outfit on with red and black and was, of course, wearing a helmet," an eyewitness told Hollywood Life.

"It appeared he was going to surf because he stopped to check out the waves. Harry really seems to be enjoying the post-royal life and being a normal Cali dude!"

According to the witness, Harry was completely alone, with no bodyguards or security team in site. "He seemed totally at ease and normal," they said, adding that they recognized him by his red hair.

Earlier, Harry was seen biking in the Netherlands' Sportcampus Zuiderpark, to mark one year until the 2020 Invictus Games in the Hague

According to CNN, he wore a navy jacket with an embroidered moniker: "Invictus Family Daddy."