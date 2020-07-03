close
Thu Jul 02, 2020
Web Desk
July 3, 2020

Angelina Jolie spotted out with her loved one in Los Angeles

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 03, 2020

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was spotted wearing a facemask in Los Angeles as she went shopping with her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne  - it's the first time she's been seen in months.

The Maleficent star   was seen out in Los Feliz, proving that she can look good in anything.

The glamorous 45-year-old, who shares her six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt, looked chic in a flowing white summer outfit, blue surgical gloves and her face mask.

The charming actress let her brunette locks hang loose and styled up her dress with a chic Christian Dior handbag.

She kept Vivienne closely by her side, draping a protective arm around her daughter's shoulders as they walked around the shops.



