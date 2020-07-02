Ringo Starr brings Paul McCartney on-board for a major Beatles reunion

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are all set for a special reunion online for the ace drummer’s 80th birthday

All Beatles fans buckle up as some major news is in store for them ahead of Ringo Starr’s 80th birthday.

The surviving members of the classic rock band, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are all set for a special reunion online for the ace drummer’s 80th birthday bash.

The two bandmates will be joining Sheryl Crow for a star-studded virtual celebration on July 7 on his YouTube channel.

The musician revealed that while he had big plans for his special day with family flying in from England to Los Angeles, the coronavirus pandemic coerced him into cancelling those plans and coming up with a virtual alternative instead.

“I love birthdays. This year is going to be a little different. There’s no big get-together, there’s no brunch for 100 and no gangs of people outside,” he said.

“But we’re putting this show together – a TV hour of music and chat. I had big plans for all my kids and grandkids coming from England and my pals to have a huge thing. That is just how it is.”

Ringo’s online celebration will be raising money for charities including Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares and WaterAid.