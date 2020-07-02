Prince Harry issues message in the loving memory of his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry issued a message in the loving memory of his mother Princess Diana, to commemorate what would have been her 59th birthday.

The surprise video was dropped at the virtual Diana Awards on Wednesday where the Duke of Sussex lauded the charity over the admirable work and making the world a better place in his mother’s name.

"I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards as they honor the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you,” Harry said.

“You are all doing such incredible work and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you, to make a positive mark on the world, and I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it,” he added.

He went on to say that if the Princess of Wales was alive today she would have stood with them during this distressing time to raise her voice for those seeking justice.



"I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you and I can assure you she would have been fighting your corner,” he said.

“Like many of you, she never took the easy route, or the popular one, or the comfortable one, but she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it,” he added.