Ariana Grande flaunts her toned abs after a workout in LA

Ariana Grande, who recently celebrated her 27th birthday, is kicking off her new year at the gym as she was spotted leaving a workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



The 'Thank U Next' hitmaker looked chic as she showed off her toned abs in an all black outfit of high-waist leggings and a sports bra.

She teamed her outfit with black sneakers and a black leather jacket that hung off her shoulders.

Ariana ditched her signature high and tight ponytail for the afternoon, opting instead for two space buns on the top of her head.

The singer celebrated her birthday last week with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez at her festive horror film–themed birthday party on Friday, after going Instagram official days before.



The pop singer–songwriter shared a bounty of photos from her party including a sweet picture of Dalton, planting a kiss on her cheek.

Her brother Frankie Grande recently revealed he approves of her new love interest.