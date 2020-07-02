close
Wed Jul 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 2, 2020

Hailey Baldwin supports Justin Bieber amid sexual assault allegations

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 02, 2020

Pop star Justin Bieber's wife  Hailey  Bieber is reportedly standing with her husband amid the sexual assault accusations against him, and supporting him  during this phase as well.

The 'baseless' accusations have reportedly affected the singer’s wife, model Hailey Baldwin. She is hurt and is taking this matter very seriously.

The couple flew to Utah to spend some time away from the city. Baldwin has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from their trip together, showing  all love to his  life partner. 

View this post on Instagram

went on a road trip pt. 2

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Justin has filed a lawsuit of $10 million each against the two women. Both the ladies had alleged Bieber of sexual assault during the Met Gala 2015.

Bieber recently addressed the sexual assault accusations in a statement on his official Twitter handle.


Latest News

More From Entertainment