Hailey Baldwin supports Justin Bieber amid sexual assault allegations

Pop star Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber is reportedly standing with her husband amid the sexual assault accusations against him, and supporting him during this phase as well.

The 'baseless' accusations have reportedly affected the singer’s wife, model Hailey Baldwin. She is hurt and is taking this matter very seriously.



The couple flew to Utah to spend some time away from the city. Baldwin has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from their trip together, showing all love to his life partner.



Justin has filed a lawsuit of $10 million each against the two women. Both the ladies had alleged Bieber of sexual assault during the Met Gala 2015.



Bieber recently addressed the sexual assault accusations in a statement on his official Twitter handle.





