Sushant Singh Rajput death: Alia Bhatt turns off comments on Twitter post about 'Sadak 2' after backlash

Indian actress Alia Bhatt, after receiving severe backlash amid ongoing nepotism debate following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, disabled comments on her Twitter post, where she shared the poster of her upcoming film Sadak 2.



The Gully Boy actress turned to Twitter to share the first teaser poster of her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Sadak 2 and disabled the comments to keep negativity away.

The Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt will be released online likely on July 10, 2020.

Amid the debate of nepotism, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and other have become the biggest target of angry fans after the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Alia Bhatt has lost over one million followers on social media after reports started doing rounds on the internet that Sushant Singh faced an indirect ban from Bollywood bigwigs to promote star kids in the Indian film industry.