J.K. Rowling back-pedals her Stephen King tribute after he slams her transphobic rant

J.K. Rowling heaped praises on her fellow author Stephen King but had to walk back praise

Famed British writer J.K. Rowling has been getting criticized ever since she posted her contentious statement transgender women.

And it now looks like even the people she admired the most are turning their back against her, leaving her discomfited.

Earlier on Sunday, the Harry Potter writer had heaped praises on her fellow author Stephen King but had to walk back praise after he spoke against her transphobic statement.

"I've always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached - maybe not Annie Wilkes levels - but new heights. It's so much easier for men to ignore women's concerns, or to belittle them, but I won't ever forget the men who stood up when they didn't need to. Thank you, Stephen,” she wrote about The Shining author in a now-deleted tweet.

After the tweet was posted, a fan had tagged King underneath asking him to address and give his views about Rowling’s contentious beliefs.

"Trans women are women," wrote back King.

Soon after, Rowling was left flustered to a point that she had to take down the tweet and even unfollow the writer she had been eulogizing only a brief while ago.

Rowling had faced the wrath of a number of people including her own Harry Potter stars after she posted a series of controversial tweets about gender identities invalidating biological sex.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is nonsense,” she added.