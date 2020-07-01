Tom Hanks rebukes those who don't wear a mask and social distance

Tom Hanks is now concerned about the number of people not wearing masks and not social distancing in order to curb the coronavirus spread.



The legendary actor shared a simple message for Americans as the country continues its fight against COVID-19, saying, "do your part."

The Oscar winner and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive in March for the virus while in Australia. They, both 63, since made a complete recovery and continue self-isolating in Los Angeles after their return.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said at a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Greyhound, which will debut on Apple TV+ on July 10.



"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," he added.

He continued: "Do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."



The actor made his comments when discussing the thematic parallels of what the characters in his movie endure and what the world is dealing with right now amid the pandemic.

'Greyhound' — which Apple acquired from Sony Pictures last month — was originally scheduled to release in May and was then pushed to hit theaters on June 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The film will be available to stream via Apple TV July 10.