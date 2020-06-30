Mahesh Bhatt's associate's post on Sushant Singh, Rhea Chakraborty goes missing

Mahesh Bhatt's associate penned a note on Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship with Rhea Chakraborty on June 14 - the day the actor committed suicide - which she has now deleted.

Suhrita Das's now-deleted Facebook post is catching the eye of netizens as it is going viral on social media, specially after it disappeared mysteriously.

Das, a screenplay writer, who reportedly works for Bhatt's Vishesh Films wrote about the struggles Rhea faced while she was dating Sushant.



Her post reads, "Dear Rhea, When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going.... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to.”

She went on to add, "Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I’ve seen your journey, your struggle. Cant forget the evening in Sushant’s terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that’s why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, “walk away or this will take you down under along with.” You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman. Love you my Jalebi. Stay strong."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. The reason as to why the actor took such a drastic step is still unknown and Mumbai police is investigating the matter.

It had called Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea and interrogated her for about 11 hours.