Meghan Markle 'silenced' friends when they warned her against marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'silenced' her friends reportedly when they warned her against marrying Prince Harry and told her about the pressures that come with becoming a member of the royal family.

In October, Meghan's former agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, who is from the UK, told the Daily Mail that she tried to explain the intense media scrutiny she would be under if she married Harry.

“I told her she didn’t know what she was letting herself in for,” Nelthorpe-Cowne said, adding that the Duchess Meghan was “naive” about dealing with the press and the pressures of being a member of the royal family.

Meghan's former friend said that she was always negated by her whenever she tried to bring the subject, with Meghan telling her she did not want to hear her “negativity”.

Nelthorpe-Cowne revealed all this after the Duchess admitted that her friends tried to warn her about the incessant hounding of the British press if she is to marry Harry.



In an interview with ITV’s Tom Brady for the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan said, “I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand here.

“When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.”

The London-based talent agency director added that Meghan “changed” when things started getting serious with Harry.

“I did speak to Meghan about the British media and it was clear that she didn’t know what she was letting herself in for. She was naive. I still think that now," she said.

“One day we were having lunch on the Strand in London and it was obvious it was getting very serious with Harry. I said, ‘This is serious. This is the end of your normal life, the end of privacy – everything.’

“But she just held up her hand and said: ‘Stop. I don’t want to hear any negativity. This is a happy time for us.”