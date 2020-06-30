Kaitlynn Carter spills massive secrets about dating Miley Cyrus: 'The split was rough'

Kaitlynn Carter is laying bare her experience of dating Miley Cyrus and revealing her thoughts on having a public breakup which she thought was hard to manage.

While talking to Nick Viall during an episode of The Viall Files podcast, Carter said, "What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it. Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing.’”

“We actually did work pretty hard to keep it as private as we could, but it is what it is,” the model explained.

The reality star was in a relationship with the songstress for nearly two months before the two went their separate ways.

“It’s so hard to go through a breakup in the public eye, too. It’s so rough,” she said. “But there’s also a lot to be gained and learned from that. So now, I’m just super, super private.”

Confirming that she is now seeing someone new and wishes to keep her relationship private, the model added, "With the person that I’ve been seeing recently, I’m trying to take it really slow and make sure that everything is in place. We’re not boyfriend-girlfriend.”

Earlier in April, Carter revealed that she did not know how to handle all the fame she got after dating Cyrus.

“I had no expectations that anyone would give a s–t about me by myself,” Carter told Whitney Port via an Instagram Live at the time, noting she thought things would go back to normal following their split. “I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything. For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn’t going out anywhere. I was just staying home.”

The TV personality added, "I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening, I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody or when I was with [Miley], but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling."