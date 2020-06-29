Beyoncé honoured with BET Humanitarian Award by Michelle Obama

Beyoncé gets honoured with BET Humanitarian Award by Michelle Obama

Vocal powerhouse Beyoncé Knowles Carter won big at the BET Awards on Sunday.

The Lemonade hit maker was bestowed with the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year Award by former first lady Michelle Obama.

In a video presentation, Obama heaped praises on the singer saying: "I am here to talk about The Queen, you know the one. Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyoncé Knowles Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity of spirit and with her love for her community."

"You can see it in everything she does. From her music that gives voice to Black joy and Black pain, to her activism that demands justice for Black Lives. And no matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn't satisfied unless she's sharing all that shine she has with the next generation,” she added.

Beyoncé's work was highlight in the video, showing all of her initiatives ranging from education, low-income housing to the current crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“That's why she's calling out sexism and racism when she sees it, paving a path for new artists trying to navigate the music industry,” Obama went on to say.

"She's always turning up, looking out and making us all a little bit better, a little more fierce. To my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us."Obama ended the tribute with a smile, saying, "Congratulations girl, love you so much."

Addressing the accolade and the acclaim, the singer dedicated her award "to all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change."

"Your voices are being heard. And you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain."

“I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to work to change a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together. We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does,” she said ending the speech.