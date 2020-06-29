Friend makes shocking revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande

A close friend of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on June 14, has made shocking revelations about the Chhichhore actor and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.



Before Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant was in a relationship with his Pavitra Rishta, Indian TV drama serial, co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years.

Indian media quoted friend Sandip Ssingh as saying that Ankita’s world revolved around Sushant Singh and even she was ready to give up her career at her peak for the MS Dhoni actor because she was so emotional.

He also revealed how close were Ankita and Sushant Singh, adding that the actress, even after their split, would pray for success of Sushant’s films at the box office.

On Sushant’s death, Sandip said Ankita could have been the only one who could have prevented the actor from alleged suicide.

Sushant and Ankita dated each other and were set to tie the knot. Unfortunately they called off their wedding over personal reasons.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra Mumbai on June 14, 2020 and according to police, the actor had committed suicide.