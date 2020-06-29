close
Mon Jun 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 29, 2020

Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Hudson wow fans at star-studded virtual concert

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 29, 2020

Miley Cyrus,  Justin Bieber,  Jennifer Hudson, Shakira and other international music artists came together for 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future' on Saturday to help fight COVID-19 as part of a joint initiative by the advocacy group Global Citizen and the European Commission.

In the star-studded virtual concert, classic songs were covered, huge hits were revisited and repositioned, and superstars spoke out to raise awareness - as well as a whopping $6.9 billion in pledges from the event.

Jennifer Hudson gave the virtual concert a rousing start with a luxurious performance of 'Where Peaceful Waters Flow'. "The power of unity creates change,"said the Oscar winner.

Shakira gave an inspiring performance of 'Sale El Sol', expressing an urgency the superstar said: "We can all do something about it, and that’s why we’re here today."

During a brief segment, John Legend’s new song “Bigger Love” was used to soundtrack the heroics of frontline workers, in a much-deserved nod to the healthcare leaders in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

