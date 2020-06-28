Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to make 'millions of dollars' for every public speech

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to make as much as $1million for every public speech that they deliver.

The news has come after the former royals struck a deal with a top speaking agency.

Last week, Meghan and Prince signed with an engagement speaking deal with agency Harry Walker Agency – which also works with high-profile personalities like Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey.

As reported by Page Six, Harry Walker agency specializes in commanding $1 million fees for their in-demand clients.

According to a source quoted by Town & County, the highly sought after couple will hold conversations that will “relate to topics that are important in their lives—and in the world."



"Topics will largely relate to the social issues the world is facing now including racial justice and gender equity, mental health, issues impacting women and girls and the environment—as well as the intersectional nature of these issues. … Many of the areas and topics covered in these conversations will be related to the foundation and mission of Archewell, their new organization housing their philanthropic endeavors," the source revealed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been on a lookout for earning opportunities ever since they parted ways from the British royal family and moved to Los Angeles, in pursuit of an independent and private life with baby Archie.