Engin Altan Düzyatan opens up on the success of ‘Ertuğrul’ in Pakistan

Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan has been riding high and is basking in fame and glory especially in Pakistan after his hit series Diriliş: Ertuğrul swept all over the country.

During a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, the 40-year-old star spoke about the immense outpouring of love by Pakistanis ever since the series was dubbed in Urdu.

Engin told BBC’s Noreen Khan that the reason for the show’s popularity in Pakistan is because of the country’s admiration for all stories that are ‘well-crafted.’

“I think both Turkish people and Pakistani people love well-crafted stories. Turkish series are successful in conveying a touching sense of drama to the audience,” he said.

He further threw light on his character of Ertuğrul Ghazi and the qualities that he admires in him: “I love Ertuğrul Ghazi’s vision, strengths, purpose in life and all of his values. He is an admirable person and I am really happy that I could portray his life.”

Moreover, he also spoke about how the show’s popularity that surged past all his expectations and was more than he would he have ever anticipated.

“When we were filming, we knew from the beginning it was going to be a memorial series. However, this much attention, even I didn’t imagine. We are grateful,” he said.

Engin also touched on the topic of a sudden boost in Turkish tourism as the show’s massive viewership has amplified intrigue around the world about the country’s historical significance.

“We know for a fact Turkish popularity increased after the TV series which is great news. We are really glad.”

Diriliş: Ertuğrul has become Pakistan’s latest obsession with the show’s popularity increasing significantly after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives of airing it on state-run PTV dubbed in Urdu language.