Prince Harry keeping the spirit of Lady Diana alive though charity

Prince Harry is getting more and more involved in philanthropic efforts and charity work in Los Angeles, in order to keep her mother, late Princess Diana's memory alive.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the couple’s recent charity work at Homeboy Industries has major sentimental connect to the prince, who lost his mother in a car accident when he was just 12 years old.



“Some people might wonder why Harry is getting so involved with something like Homeboy [Industries], which is such an LA-based, centric initiative,” Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.



“But it is a charity. It is an organization for those who are marginalized by society, those who have no hope, those who society simply want to dismiss," she added.



Before her tragic passing away, Diana was a dedicated philanthropic who was involved in various charitable organisations for the needy and vulnerable.

“She was there for those that society just wanted to reject and ignore,” Nicholl explained. “And in that respect, I think Harry and Meghan are really keeping Diana’s memory and her work very much alive in what they are doing today."

According to Father Boyle, the founder of Homeboy Industries, “They [Harry and Meghan] helped bake bread and they helped package all these meals that go to seniors and to foster care youth and folks who are having a difficult time during the pandemic."

“They really kind of want to make an impact so I give them a lot of credit because their hearts and their minds are, I think, in the right place," he added.

Although physically distant, Prince Harry and William have always talked about honouring their late mother through charity.

“They always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy,” an insider told Us Weekly in August 2019. “Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list.”