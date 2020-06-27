Kelly Clarkson opens up about dealing with depression amid messy divorce

Kelly Clarkson has laid bare all her ordeal of battling depression amid divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the songstress discussed about mental health with her guest Demi Lovato this week.

Speaking of her own struggles, Clarkson said, "I have similar issues. I’ve suffered from depression, and I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood, you’ve been trained to, like, just keep going and you can handle it.”

The American Idol alum was told by Lovato that she always admired her because she was “fearless and courageous and real as, you know.”

“I love that about you,” the Heart Attack singer added. “When I was younger I always thought to myself, ‘If I ever make it, I want to be like her, because she’s real and she’s genuine.'”

Accepting the compliment, Clarkson replied, “I’m not all the time.”

“It takes work,” she said. “That’s a daily effort in trying to be positive. That’s not like a given, like, ‘Oh, you’re just over it and you went to some magical therapy session and it’s over. I think that’s a daily thing that you work at and a daily thing that I work at.”

She added, “It’s not easy to always have a spotlight on you and arrows being aimed at you, especially when you are vulnerable and you give people more ammo for all the trolls out there.”

While dealing with her split, in May Clarkson told Glamour UK, that she has been 'on an emotional roller coaster.'

“There are always things that happen that come up that bum you out, but at the same time you’ve got to recognize at some point though, that it’s made you who you are,” she told the magazine a few weeks before she filed for divorce. “You are thankful and I’m a very strong individual. I’m very confident and I’ve been forced to find that in myself. I’ve been forced to at a very early age.”