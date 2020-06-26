close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 26, 2020

Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar found dead

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 26, 2020
Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar found dead

Indian TikTok star, 16-year-old Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi, Indian media reported.

Siya Kakkar committed suicide, Indian media reported citing police.

The 16-year-old star had over one million followers on TikTok and used to work in music videos. She also had over 90,000 followers on Instagram.

Before committing suicide, Siya Kakkar also shared a dance video on her Instagram story.

Sharing the news of Siya’s death, her manager Arjun Sarin said, “Before the death, he talked to the star about doing a video album. "She was fine and talked normally on phone.”

No suicide note was found, according to Indian media.

Siya’s death came nearly two weeks after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was found at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood