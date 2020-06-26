Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar found dead

Indian TikTok star, 16-year-old Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi, Indian media reported.



Siya Kakkar committed suicide, Indian media reported citing police.

The 16-year-old star had over one million followers on TikTok and used to work in music videos. She also had over 90,000 followers on Instagram.

Before committing suicide, Siya Kakkar also shared a dance video on her Instagram story.

Sharing the news of Siya’s death, her manager Arjun Sarin said, “Before the death, he talked to the star about doing a video album. "She was fine and talked normally on phone.”

No suicide note was found, according to Indian media.

Siya’s death came nearly two weeks after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was found at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.