Meghan Markle absolutely 'done' with Jessica Mulroney following white privilege scandal

Meghan Markle is distraught and absolutely 'done' with stylist and BFF Jessica Mulroney's white privilege scandal.

As per new reports, the Duchess of Sussex is putting an end to her friendship with Mulroney over her tone-deaf comments towards influencer Sasha Exeter.

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”



It was earlier reported that Markle has distanced herself from her best friend in the wake of her white privilege controversy.

Meanwhile, a second source explained that the duo’s bond was already becoming “less strong before this drama went down,” but that Markle is ready to “distance herself” from Mulroney once and for all.

“Of course Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines,” the source said. “Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this. … Especially now that Meghan is in LA and it’s a sensitive time, Meghan is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

Mulroney, who had provided ample support to Markle after her marriage to Prince Harry raised eyebrows in the UK, has “appeared in a lot of high profile magazines” because of her connection to the former royals.

Since her damnening scandal, she’s lost out on business opportunities but is determined to put that behind her.



“Jessica has hired a big crisis PR team to deal with all of this backlash against her,” a source told Us on Monday adding that she’s been in contact with “lawyers, image experts and crisis PR teams” since making headlines.