Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber all part of 'The Hot 100'

The Hot 100 has a new winner this week, as Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine debut their latest joint single 'Trollz' atop the most important songs chart in the US.

The song replaced 'DaBaby' and Roddy Ricch’s 'Rockstar' at No 1, which itself kicked another powerful pairing out of the spotlight.

This is a trend that has been going on for well over a month now, and it looks like 2020 will be remembered as the year of the unstoppable duet.

The trend kicked off in early May when Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, operating as The Scotts (though the win counts toward their solo discographies as well) debuted their self-titled single at No. 1.



That song only managed one turn atop the all-encompassing tally, and it was the first in a line of five tracks that would find their way to the peak position, only to be replaced a week later.