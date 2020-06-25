Decoding Jennifer Aniston’s cryptic '11 11' wrist tattoo

Jennifer Aniston, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after and admired actors, has all eyes on her during each of her public appearances.

Recently, fans caught a glimpse of her “11 11” tattoo on her wrist which left everyone around scratching their heads as to what the possible meaning behind it could be.

According to People, the tattoo signifies how ‘spiritual’ the actor is, as she uses those numbers for good luck.

A source dished the deets to the publication saying the numbers hold significance partly because of her Welsh Corgi terrier who died in 2011: “The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and Norman.”

The Friends star has also paid homage to her pet by inking his name on the inside of her foot in 2011, which happened to be her fist tattoo.

The Murder Mystery diva has previously on multiple occasions voiced her love for her late pup.

She told James Lipton earlier: “I have a dog now. My Norman just passed away about a month ago. And I remember thinking I had never walked through having to lose a pet. So just the idea of it. And Norman was getting up there at the time, so, again, easy access.”