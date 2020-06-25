Mahira Khan shares a hilarious video, says ‘This made me smile, laugh’

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, has said that she was missing dancing on the set.



Sharing a hilariously dubbed video clip of the song Shakar Wandaan from her film Ho Mann Jahaan, Mahira Khan wrote, “This made me smile, laugh and miss dancing on set!.”

Mahira Khan further said, “miss my HoMannJahaan bawyzzz and gurlzz.”

Asim Raza directorial Ho Mann Jahaan featuring Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Adeel Hussain, Bushra Ansari and others was released in December 2015.



Earlier, Mahira Khan turned to Twitter and thanked fans for their love after her film Bol completed nine years.

Commenting on a fan’s tweet, Mahira Khan said, “I love you all of you. So so so grateful. Alhamdulillah.”



