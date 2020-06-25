Stormzy reveals he used to wear sister’s clothes while growing up as they didn’t have money to buy new

British singer and songwriter Stormzy, who recently pledged to donate £10 million to the organizations fighting racial inequality, has revealed that he and his brother used to wear their elder sister’s clothes as his family did not have the money to buy new clothes while growing up.



The Sun quoted the Crown singer as saying that he grew up in Norbury, south London in a house of five (his mother, two elder sisters, he and his younger brother). They did not have enough money at all and his mother worked multiple jobs to support the family.

He further said his mother was a cleaner, dinner lady, so they didn’t have much growing up at all. They didn’t have anything growing up, to be fair. But what they did have was love.

Stormzy disclosed this days after the singer and his brand Merky pledged to donate £10 million to the organizations fighting racial inequality in Britain.