Zara Noor Abbas reveals she was diagnosed with clinical depression during lockdown

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas, while talking about mental health, has disclosed that she was diagnosed with clinical depression during the lockdown and doctors recommended her medicines and therapy.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and disclose it in her Insta story.

She wrote, “revealed, lockdown gave me a lot of anxiety; it didn’t go very well. I have had severe anxiety issues for some time but I hadn’t addressed them. I thought it’s because of my hectic work routine that I feel stressed and tired.”

“It kept creeping up and taking over the best of me. Then I realized that I should get checked it and I found out it is borderline clinical depression,” the Parey Hut Love actress revealed.

She went on to say, “Doctors recommended medicines and therapy, which I went for.”

Zara urged fans and fellow showbiz stars to break the taboo and talk about mental health.

In another Instagram story, the actress said, “Remember, accepting mental health problem is the first step towards healing.”

On the work front, Zara Noor Abas was last seen in drama series Ehd-e-Wafa.