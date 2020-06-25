Victoria Beckham makes fun of husband David's unusual fashion choices

Legendary footballer David Beckham has shared a recent snap of himself along with wife Victoria on his social media.

The iconic duo had stepped out for an afternoon walk in the scorching heat when Posh appeared to take issue with Beck's choice of necklace.



The footballing legend had tried to capture a cute moment between the couple. In the picture, David looked stern as he grabbed a selfie while enjoying the countryside walk.

In the photo that David shared on his social media, the doting dad of four sported a dark t-shirt with an image of Friends' Joey and Chandler on the front, and a leather rope-like necklace around his neck.

Victoria peeked at the side of him and gave a slight grin while wearing a dark cap and baggy black top.



The 'Spice Girl' turned fashion designer quickly clapped back: "Nice necklace, super bold!"



David's son Cruz was also quick to chip in among the comments, adding "Nice t shirt" alongside a laughing emoji.



