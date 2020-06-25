Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make landmark move, sign engagement speaking deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a major professional move after their exit from the royal family, and signed a landmark deal with Harry Walker Agency.

According to Los Angeles Times, the former royals have made a speaking engagement contract with the agency that represents Barack Obama and Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton among others.

According to their deal, Harry and Meghan will take be involved in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, revolving around racial justice, gender equality, environmental concerns and mental health.

The new deal marks the couple's return to public service after they were last seen at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March.

Although Harry and Meghan have moved to Los Angeles since their split, they have been actively taking part in humanitarian efforts back in London.

Earlier this month, the duo sent a letter to the charitable organization StreetGames, which has been giving fresh meals to young people in need across London amid the coronavirus pandemic. The meal service has been helped by Hubb Community Kitchen, which is another charity the pair support.

As revealed by a source to Us Weekly, "Harry and Meghan’s No. 1 priority right now is helping those affected by the virus, especially the vulnerable."