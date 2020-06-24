Keanu Reeves,Carrie-Annie Moss in Germany for 'The Matrix' filming

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Annie Moss are in Germany after filming of the next installment of the popular Matrix franchise began.

The actors were spotted along with other cast members on the sets of The Matrix.



According to celebrity website TMZ, the actors were in Germany this week and preparing to start filming.

The filming was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic for several months.

TMZ published multiple pictures from the sets of The Matrix.

Sci-fi franchise The Matrix will return for a fourth film with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo.

Lana Wachowski will helm the project, returning to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

The original films followed a band of rebels who battled intelligent machines in a future where humans are enslaved within the Matrix — a virtual reality that resembles the contemporary world.

Reeves' Neo was a hero on a mission to save mankind.

The dark fantasy featured a mix of pseudo-eastern philosophy and Western mythology, spectacular fight scenes and lavish special effects.

Pictures: TMZ