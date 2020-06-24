Winona Ryder showers praises on Keanu Reeves after criticising Mel Gibson

Winona Ryder showered praises on her friend Keanu Reeves as she recalled working on a movie with the actor while she was young.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, recounted an incident which led to her long friendship with the John Wick actor.

According to Winona, she was unable to cry in a scene for Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 movie and the director suggested verbally abusing her in an attempt to make her cry.

She said when the director suggest other members join in Keanu Reeves refused to do so.

“I’m supposed to be crying. Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu [Reeves]… Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry. But Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t. It just didn’t work. I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite,” she said.

The "Stranger Things" actress is making headlines with her claims that actor Mel Gibson made anti-semitic and anti-gay remarks.

Her allegations sparked anger online, with Mel Gibson becoming top hashtag trend on Twitter.