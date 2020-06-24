Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar returns to social media a day after announcing to quit

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar shared an Instagram story a day after announcing to quit the social media citing 'hatred, nepotism, jealously, bossy people and suicides.'



The O Saki Saki singer also deleted her post where she made the announcement to quit the social media.

Later, she shared an Instagram story and wrote, “There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy.”

Earlier, Neha had said, “Going to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people.”

“Not hatred, nepotism, jealously, judgements, bossy people, suicides, bad people. Good night! [sic]”

“Don’t worry I’m not dying. Lol! just going away for a couple of days,” she added.

“I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab... It hurts me... Don’t worry I’m okay... Love you guys [sic]”, Neha wrote in the caption.