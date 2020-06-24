close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
June 24, 2020

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar returns to social media a day after announcing to quit

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 24, 2020
Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar returns to social media a day after announcing to quit

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar shared an Instagram story a day after announcing to quit the social media citing 'hatred, nepotism, jealously, bossy people and suicides.'

The O Saki Saki singer also deleted her post where she made the announcement to quit the social media.

Later, she shared an Instagram story and wrote, “There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy.”

Earlier, Neha had said, “Going to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people.”

“Not hatred, nepotism, jealously, judgements, bossy people, suicides, bad people. Good night! [sic]”

“Don’t worry I’m not dying. Lol! just going away for a couple of days,” she added.

“I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab... It hurts me... Don’t worry I’m okay... Love you guys [sic]”, Neha wrote in the caption.

Latest News

More From Bollywood