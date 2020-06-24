Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir's dance photo goes viral

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir dance photo goes viral

Pakistani stars Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, who tied the knot in March 2020, are one of the most adored celebrity couples of the current generation.



Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir, who are spending quality time in self-isolation, have been treating their fans with dazzling photos and videos from quarantine.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor turned to Instagram and shared an endearing throwback photo from the wedding reception hosted in Abu Dhabi after their nikkah ceremony.

In the photo, Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir could be seen dancing while family and close friends appreciate them.

Ahad shared the photo with a hilarious caption. He wrote, “Positive that we all start dancing like this when we see food. #InAbuDhabi.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of thousands of fans and the photo is circulating on various fan pages on social media after the actor shared it.



The Alif actress also shared the same photo in her Instagram story.