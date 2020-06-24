Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' first child due in just the ‘next couple weeks’

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' first bundle of joy is due to arrive in just the next couple of weeks, as reported by Us Weekly.

According to a source, the Game of Thrones alum is “due in the next couple of weeks.” Upon confirming earlier this year that Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child together, a separate insider told the outlet that the British actress was “due in the middle of summer.”

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in a suprise wedding in Vegas last year, after which a month later, they got married once more in front of family and friends at Château de Tourreau in Provence, France.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,'” a source told Us at the time. “They’re just super happy.”

While the couple has not commented on the pregnancy publicly, the news first broke in February when a source told JustJared, "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

The couple that has been married for over a year now, earlier revealed to Elle, "I feel like the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word husband and the word wife—it just solidifies the relationship," Turner said.

"I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it’s like the security and the safety is everything," she added.

About Joe, the actress said, “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” she said.

“He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”