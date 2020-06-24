Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin 'talking more and more' about having kids soon

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are definitely having discussions about expanding their little clan and talking more and more about having a baby.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly, “Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together. Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them.”

The duo that tied the knot at a New York courthouse in September 2018 and had a second ceremony the following year in South Carolina have been open about having kids.

On the occasion of Hailey's birthday in November, Justin wrote, "Happy birthday babes. You make me want to be better everyday. The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES.”

The Canadian singer also gushed about wanting to become a father a few months back.

“Love dates with you baby,” the musician wrote via Instagram in July 2019, alongside a photo of the pair on a Disney World date. “One day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates. Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”



Meanwhile, a source told the outlet that Hailey is also ready to have kids and start a family soon.

“They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” the insider told Us in January 2019. “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

The supermodel herself said, “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality.”