Tue Jun 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 24, 2020

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, other celebs sign a letter calling for police reform

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 24, 2020

After the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer May 25, Black Lives Matter demonstrators across the US have called for the reform  of police departments across the country.

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kehlani are among the signatories, as well as Grimes, Ariana Grande, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Meek Mill, who has long been outspoken about justice reform.

More than 750 other musical artists, industry executives, and groups have signed an open letter to Congress endorsing Democrats’ so-called Justice in Policing Act that is scheduled for a House vote this week.

Among those supporting the Justice in Policing Act are members of the music and entertainment industries, who have signed an open letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, urging them to vote in its favour next week.

The biggest record labels in music — Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Group, and others — also signed the letter.

The “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act” aims to address many of the issues regarding systemic racism and brutality in these police departments.

The legislation also "limits military equipment on American streets, requires body-worn cameras, and classifies lynching as a hate crime, therefore making it open to Federal resources for investigations and prosecutions."

