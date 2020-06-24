Miley Cyrus reveals she has been sober for six months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Singer Miley Cyrus has revealed that she originally got sober in preparation for vocal surgery but decided to continue it even after the operation because her family has a ‘history of addiction and mental health challenges'.
The 27-year-old singer, while speaking on Variety and iHeart’s podcast The Big Ticket, explained: "I’ve been sober sober for the past six months."
The slide away singer explained: "It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft. I had really big vocal surgery in November."
She continued: "At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery. But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable."
The singer went on to say: "My dad’s parents divorced when he was three, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges.’"
She stated: "So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."