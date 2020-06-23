Video: Minor boy gets caught stealing car from Karachi's DHA

KARACHI: A minor boy was caught driving a stolen car from the city's Sea View area on Monday but was let off by the police after a warning.

Officers from the Darakhshan police station had taken action against the nine-year-old boy and taken him into custody.

Authorities said the child had stolen the car from Khayaban-e-Mujahid. Footage of the 'robbery' from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) had surfaced and shared publicly.

A resident of Machar Colony, the child likes driving and has in the past stolen motorcycles a few times, police said in this regard. The boy drives the vehicles until fuel runs out whenceforth he then leaves them there, they added.

According to police, the little boy's father is a drug addict.

Police noted that they have warned the boy and let him go.