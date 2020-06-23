Sushant Singh Rajput: MS Dhoni's heartbreaking reaction on actor's tragic demise

Sushant Singh Rajput left a horde of people across the globe devastated on his tragic demise, including Indian cricket stalwart MS Dhoni.



Sushant, who played the former Indian captain in biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, earned massive praises and applaud for his acting chops in the film.

Since his demise, although Dhoni has not shared much on social media, his manager/friend/ and film’s co-producer Arun Pandey earlier revealed that the cricketer has been 'morose'.



Now, director Neeraj Pandey came forth revealing that Sushant's death has left the cricketer shattered.

Speaking to xtratime.in, Neeraj said, "Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered."

During the filming of MS Dhoni, Sushant and the former Indian skipper got close to each other and spent a lot of time together.

Earlier, while talking to ABP Ananda, Arun Pandey revealed that Sushant's untimely demise has deeply affected Dhoni.

He said, "We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident. Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. The actor had reportedly hung himself and passed away due to asphyxia caused by hanging.