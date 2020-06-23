Kelly Clarkson calls motherhood 'greatest gift' amid split with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson reveals that she thinks of motherhood as the 'greatest gift of life' amid her ongoing divorce with husband Brandon Blackstock.

“There is no greater gift than being a mama, and that comes with countless roles,” the American Idol alum told viewers during Carter’s ShowHER Love virtual baby shower on Thursday, June 18.

“Friend, teacher — thank you, COVID — support system, shoulder to cry on, chef and more.”

“You are going to be inspired to do all of these magical things with your kids. Do things you’ve never done before. Try things you’ve never done before. It is such an awesome experience being a parent,” she said on Thursday. “I know it can be overwhelming, but it is so amazing. You aren’t just molding their little lives, it’s changing you in the process too.”

“Whether you are a working mom or a stay at home mom, let yourself off the hook,” she said. “You are still getting it done, you are still productive. It’s just working through time management as a new mom. … There are moments when you will want to cry so hard — and that’s OK! But just try to laugh and let it go.”

The 38-year-old singer has daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Two weeks ago Clarkson shocked the world after revealing that she is filing for divorce from Blackstock over 'irreconcilable differences.'

“Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t,” a source revealed. “Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”