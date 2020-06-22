close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
Web Desk
June 22, 2020

Gal Gadot shares sneak peek into 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 22, 2020

"Wonder Woman 1984" is all set to hit the cinemas on August 12 this year.

 Gal Gadot is excited about her upcoming movie and keeps sharing everything about the superhero film with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the actress on Monday gave her fans have a sneak peek into the DC film after an interview with an entertainment magazine.

"I know I keep saying it, but I'm SO excited to share #WW84 with the world! For a sneak peek check out the latest issue of @totalfilm," she wrote.


