Pakistan vs England: Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan have tested positive for coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.

The PCB, in a statement, said: "The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England."



The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation.

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June.

"The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar on Monday," the statement read.

Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels, the board said.