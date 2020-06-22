Rubina Ashraf thanks fans for love and prayers as she is recovering from Coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Veteran Pakistani star Rubina Ashraf, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus, is recovering from Covid-19 and the actress has thanked her fans for their love and prayers.
Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Ki Intiha actress shared a throwback photo with her best friend Badar Khalil and wrote, “My BADO snding me best wishes & a beautiful memory to help recover from #coronavirus.”
“Ur love saved me guys !! Thanku for all the prayers,” she further said.
Legendary actress Rubina contracted Covid-19 on June 3 and she had quarantined herself at home.
Later, according to reports, she was shifted to ICU after her health deteriorated.