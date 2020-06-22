Kim Kardashian sends love to husband Kanye West amid rift rumours

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared an adorable family photo featuring her husband Kanye West and four children on Father’s Day.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star extended love to Kanye West amid the rift rumours saying “I love you so much.”

Sharing the photo, Kim Kardashian wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun!”

She went on to say “You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!”



According to reports, after six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye were at loggerheads in quarantine and were even staying on opposite sides of their multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles with their four children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources claimed that Kim Kardashian was already frustrated with her husband, and now she is experiencing panic attacks.