Mon Jun 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 22, 2020

Victoria Beckham shares amazing post on Father’s Day

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 22, 2020

Victoria Beckham shared beautiful message on Father’s Day, posting a lovely picture of her with husband David Beckham, and their four children Romeo, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper.

Victoria Beckham was among some of the famous faces spreading the love on Sunday. She shared an adorable picture of her  family, smiling together by a pool on one of their holidays.

She led the celebrities who have been sending   beautiful messages dedicated to the dads in their lives for Father’s Day. 

 Posting the pic on Instagram, she wrote in the caption: ‘Happy Father’s Day @davidbeckham! We all love u so so much xxxx So many kisses from us all x we love u!!!! X.’



