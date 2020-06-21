Amal and George Clooney make generous donation to fight racial inequality

George Clooney announced that he will be donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative as part of his efforts to fight racial inequality.

According to people.com, the actor said his donation was a response to Trump's claim, according to people.com.

"Thank you President Trump for 'making Juneteenth famous'. Much like when Bull Connor made 'Civil Rights' famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honour of your heroic efforts," read Clooney's statement referring to the day which marks the official end of slavery in the US.

Clooney's remarks come after Trump boasted in a recent interview in the Wall Street Journal saying that he had made the June holiday "very famous" while discussing his decision to host a campaign rally in Oklahoma amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

Hollywood actors and other people from the entertainment industry have raised their voice against the racial inequality in the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

The killing of the unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked worldwide protests, with several actors showing up at the demonstrations.

Many actors have announced to donate millions of dollars to organizations that are fighting the injustice and discrimination against the black community.



