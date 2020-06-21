Video of Machine Gun Kelly carrying Megan Fox goes surfaces

Hollywood star Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly aka 'Rap Devil' are in a relationship after the actress parted her ways with husband Brian Austin Green.

Just a few days after the pair was spotted kissing in the car, the couple hung out at The Beer Hunter bar near San Diego.

Celebrity website TMZ posted a video of the Cleveland rapper carrying his lady love on his shoulders.

Screenshot of the video of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

According to the publication, some friends of the couple also joined them in the bar where witnesses said they are together without any iota of doubt.

Meanwhile, Brian Austin was recently seen with Courtney Stodden but the pair claimed they are just friends.