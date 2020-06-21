'Meghan Markle wants to be US president'

Meghan Markle has political ambitions and she wants to run for president in the US, claimed famous author Lady Colin Campbell .

According to Daily Mail, the 70-year-old author who appeared in I'm A Celebrity said the wife of Prince Harry has political ambitions and her decision to move to the United States was part of the plan.

Harry and Meghan shifted to US after performing their last duties as senior members of the British royal family in March.

The couple decided to quit their royal roles in order to live a more independent life with their son Archie.

Speaking to FEMAIL!, Lady Campbell said, "I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I've been told that one day she wants to run for President."

She added, "I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her."