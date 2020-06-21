close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
Ayeza Khan sends love to Kubra Khan on her birthday

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has extended gratitude to all her family, friends and fans for sweet birthday wishes.

The Alif actress celebrated her 27th birthday on June 16, 2020.

Kubra turned to Instagram and shared gifts she received on her birthday  and wrote, “Thank you to every single one of you who made my birthday so special amidst these dark times.”

“You guys mean the world. My family, friend, colleagues and of course my gorgeous #Kuberians. I love you all,” she further said.

Commenting on the endearing post, leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan dropped lovable comment and wished Kubra belated birthday.

The Mehar Posh actress wrote with three heart emojis, “Happy birthday beautiful @thekubism.”

On the work front, Kubra Khan will next be seen in London Nahi Jaunga alongside Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.

