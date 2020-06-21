Pink reveals she had a panic attack during son's harrowing COVID-19 battle

US singer Pink revealed she had to endure severe anxiety during the time her son Jameson was fighting the deadly coronavirus, while she was battling the disease herself.

While speaking with Vanessa Inn on Instagram Live, Pink said, "I think this is really important for people right now with coronavirus — you know anxiety is rampant and panic attacks and just, we feel like the rug is being pulled out from under us a little bit right now and different people on different levels."



Recalling the time she suffered a panic attack, the singer added, "I was on the phone with you and I was having one of my very first panic attacks and it was during the time where I was really afraid for Jameson and just exhausted from my adrenaline for 10 weeks of taking my temperature and wondering if I was gonna die."

She added that Inn suggested a grounding technique to help support her through the difficult time.

“It was incredibly timely because you told me to look for textures and patterns and I look down and I was wearing a paisley dress and sitting on a roque chair,” the Try singer said.

She went on to talk about her son's horrific COVID-19 battle, "Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother. Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” she said. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”