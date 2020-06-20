close
Sat Jun 20, 2020
Dia Mirza opens up on the impact of 'Parineeta' on her career 15 years later

Dia Mirza opens up on the impact of ‘Parineeta’ on her career 15 years later

Dia Mirza recently took a trip down memory lane remembering her experiences on the set of Parineeta.  With over 15 years passed since the release of her film back in 2005, Mirza referred to it as a life changing opportunity.

She stated, “Even back then, I was so desperate to be part of something meaningful and work with a team I could learn from. When Vidhu Vinod Chopra gave me the opportunity to be part of Parineeta, I was so grateful. It was such a wonderful experience. It was the first time that I saw such a great amount of method in the madness.”

Our beautiful Vidya’s powerful debut film... It was such a pleasure being a part of this lyrical period romantic drama. The entire team worked tirelessly to make every moment, every frame the magic that it turned out to be. The art design, the costume, the cinematography, the music, the dialogue, the entire cast and crew and the man with the painstaking vision @pradeepsarkar ️ Will never forget our producer Vinod Chopra’s belief and investment in us all @vidhuvinodchoprafilms. I learnt so much from my experience working on this film. Gayatri Tantia will always be special. #15YearsOfParineeta @balanvidya #SaifAliKhan @duttsanjay #Rekha @raimasen @pradeepsarkar @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire #bishwadeepchatterjee

Not only did it launch her career, but also provided her the opportunity to make “life-long friends”. She was quoted saying, “I remember the entire process of prepping for the film and actively promoting the film with Sanjay (Dutt) sir and Saif (Ali Khan) as Vidya was kept unrevealed until the release of the film.”

She concluded by saying, “Vidya and I laugh about it that we’ve some connection from another lifetime. We’ve been such integral parts of each other’s lives and journeys. There are very special bonds and memories attached to Parineeta.”

